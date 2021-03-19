Tanzania: JPM Will Remain in Our Hearts, Say Rights Groups

VARIOUS women activists feel extremely indebted to President John Magufuli who chose Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan as first female Vice- President of Tanzania and the East African Region, said women's rights groups.

A statement issued to the media by Executive Director (ED) of the Tanzania Media Women's Association (Tamwa) Rose Reuben yesterday, following the demise of President Magufuli, saying his leadership had made the country record a landmark history of its own.

"President Magufuli will be remembered as the first Head of State who appointed a female to become Vice-President. "Although Tanzania has not arrived at the 50:50 gender parity status in politics and leadership, by appointing a female Vice-President the country has made its own history," said Ms Reuben.

She further noted that Dr Magufuli would be remembered as a visionary leader who had the desire to emancipate the entire society, including marginalised groups. The Tamwa ED went on to reveal that the President wanted to see every person prospering and not only individuals.

Besides, Tamwa mourns the death of the President by recounting his achievements during all times of his leadership from 2015 when he first assumed the presidency position. According to Ms Reuben, Dr Magufuli focused on the construction of infrastructure of which to a large extent has contributed to the emancipation of women at grassroots.

"All infrastructures from water, roads and among many others aimed at liberating women, relieving them of water woes and supporting women entrepreneurs to keenly carryout their activities," she said.

She recounted at one point when President Magufuli said among the ministries depriving him of his happiness was the Ministry of Water, deciding to strengthen the area to overcome the problem.

She, however, noted that the initiative helped women in rural and urban areas, citing that water woes contributed by far to propel gender-based violence (GBV), truancy and low incomes. Ms Reuben said the Head of State described himself as a leader for the marginalised, something which he lived by doing through strengthening water, electricity infrastructure and widows through non-interest loans in councils.

For her part, Executive Director of the Legal Human Rights Centre (LHRC) Anna Henga said the women of this country would always remember President Magufuli for appointing a female Vice-President. Ms Henga applauded the achievements recorded by the President in infrastructure (roads, railways, airports), energy and industries - all together had enabled the country to attain its middle-income status.

"Thanks to President Magufuli women can operate their small businesses freely without any interference. Women can use the roads to and from their destinations to do business, which has boosted their income generation," noted Ms Henga.

The tributes were accompanied by condolence messages to Vice-President Samia, First Lady Mama Janeth Magufuli, national leaders and all Tanzanians for the death of their exemplary leader.