Tanzania: CCM Central Committee Meets Tomorrow

CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Central Committee is set to meet in a special session in Dar es Salaam tomorrow, to discuss among other things the demise of President John Magufuli who doubles as Party Chairman.

CCM Ideology and Publicity Secretary, Humphrey Polepole told reporters here yesterday that the decision to hold the meeting was reached by Mainland Vice Chairman, Phillip Mangula and his Isles counterpart, Dr Mohamed Ali Shein.

Moreover, the party announced 21 days of mourning in which the party flags will fly at half-mast.

Furthermore, the party has suspended all activities and internal elections which were ongoing until further notice.

He said the country and the party have been robbed of a committed and visionary leader who pioneered a number of positive changes as well standing firm on party assets and investments since he took the chairmanship post in 2016.

Mr Polepole said they have been shocked by the president's death who succumbed to heart complications, and sent his condolence message to the bereaved family for the great loss.

He said the late President Magufuli will be remembered for historic transformation in a number of avenues, making Tanzania one of the respected nations for its firm stand when it comes to national interests.

Mr Polepole pledge for public calmness and standing firm as a nation during this period when the country mourns the passing of the fifth president of Tanzania, Dr John Pombe Joseph Magufuli on Wednesday night.