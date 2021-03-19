Tanzania: CCM Central Committee Meets Tomorrow

19 March 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Nelly Mtema, Dodoma

CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Central Committee is set to meet in a special session in Dar es Salaam tomorrow, to discuss among other things the demise of President John Magufuli who doubles as Party Chairman.

CCM Ideology and Publicity Secretary, Humphrey Polepole told reporters here yesterday that the decision to hold the meeting was reached by Mainland Vice Chairman, Phillip Mangula and his Isles counterpart, Dr Mohamed Ali Shein.

Moreover, the party announced 21 days of mourning in which the party flags will fly at half-mast.

Furthermore, the party has suspended all activities and internal elections which were ongoing until further notice.

He said the country and the party have been robbed of a committed and visionary leader who pioneered a number of positive changes as well standing firm on party assets and investments since he took the chairmanship post in 2016.

Mr Polepole said they have been shocked by the president's death who succumbed to heart complications, and sent his condolence message to the bereaved family for the great loss.

He said the late President Magufuli will be remembered for historic transformation in a number of avenues, making Tanzania one of the respected nations for its firm stand when it comes to national interests.

Mr Polepole pledge for public calmness and standing firm as a nation during this period when the country mourns the passing of the fifth president of Tanzania, Dr John Pombe Joseph Magufuli on Wednesday night.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.