Tanzania: RCs - Unwavering President's Legacy Remains

REGIONAL Commissioners (RCs) of the Northern Zone regions of Arusha, Kilimanjaro and Manyara on Thursday mourned President John Magufuli as a leader, who displayed unwavering spirit to serve Tanzanians regardless of their political and ethnic backgrounds.

In several streets in the regions' towns, dirges could be heard as people spoke in low voices of how the late President worked hard to see into it that ordinary Tanzanians engaged in business to improve their lives.

Unanimously the RCs, Ms Anna Mghwira (Kilimanjaro), Mr Iddy Kimanta (Arusha) and Mr Joseph Mkirikiti (Manyara) appealed for unity especially these trying times, when the nation was mourning the sudden death of the president.

According to Ms Mghwira, the late Magufuli will be remembered for his hardworking spirit and unwavering stance on fighting for freedom and development of Tanzanians.

"It is with sadness that I receive news of the death of our president. Nationals should remain calm at this time," she further said, while welcoming them to sign a condolence book in her office.

On his part, Mr Kimanta said unity among all Tanzanians should still prevail as well as prayers.

Commenting, Mr Mkirikiti asked Tanzanians not to be divided politically, but become united as the nation mourns president Magufuli, saying: "We should recall that as a region and nation, it is possible that there are people with ill-motives for our nation and unity, but we should make sure we are united."

He further said any patriotic citizen(s) is welcomed to volunteer any information of an individual or group of people, who might think of dividing them, saying: "We call upon our clergy to preach peace to ensure Tanzania forges ahead as one nation. We should pray for the late Dr Magufuli so that his soul rests in peace."