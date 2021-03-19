Egyptian, Swedish FMs Discuss Propelling Bilateral Relations

18 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held on Wednesday 17/3/2021 a video conference meeting with his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde, during which they discussed the continuity of bolstering and propelling bilateral ties in all fields.

The two ministers affirmed their keenness to upgrade joint action and continue pushing forward Egypt-Sweden cooperation in various fields with a focus on the sectors of renewable energy, digital transformation, and infrastructure, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said.

Shoukry and Linde emphasized the importance of proceeding with political consultations in order to coordinate stances on regional and international issues of common interest, particularly those related to the United Nations, human rights, and development.

The meeting also tackled the overall situation in the Middle East, in addition to the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis and means of confronting it.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

