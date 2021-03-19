Egypt: Govt Works On Taking Steps to Complete Transition From LIBOR

18 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of International Cooperation Rania el Mashat said that the government works on taking all technical and legal steps to complete transition from the reference interest rate "LIBOR".

Mashat made the remarks on Thursday 18/3/2021 during the second meeting of the national technical, legislative, and legal committee to study the country's action plan regarding the global financial institutions' decision to discontinue using "LIBOR" as a benchmark for setting interest rates after 2021.

The committee discussed the outcome of talks held by the technical working group to consider submitting a request to the World Bank for changing conditions of current financing and assess the expected impact of canceling LIBOR, as well as calculating the interest rate on development funding.

It also took up the results of work done by the legal working group to revise amendments to general conditions and financing agreements related to the World Bank.

At the end of the meeting, the committee recommended studying all technical and legal details on the World Bank's initiative and preparing a final report on the transition from "LIBOR" by the end of March.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved.

