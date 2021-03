Planning Minister Hala Saeed said that the ministry has a huge and detailed database of Egyptian families, even in villages.

In a statement on Thursday 18/3/2021, she said that state investments in infrastructure had positively affected Egyptians.

She noted that women have largely benefited from state development plans, adding that 2 million women will attend training courses in addition to establishing a number of small and medium sized enterprises for about 1 million women.