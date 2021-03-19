Egypt: Sisi Issues Decrees Allocating Some Lands for Development Projects

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued several presidential decrees allocating some lands in governorates to carry out development projects.

The President issued decree No. 84/2021 allocating a plot of land in Assiut for carrying out petroleum projects.

The President also issued a decree allocating a state-owned land in Qena for setting up a new community in New Nagaa Hamadi city.

President issued a decree approving a 69-million-euro loan agreement between Egypt and the European Bank for reconstruction and development.

The loan will go for improving the quality of water in Kitchener Drain. The decrees were published in the Gazette out Thursday 18/3/2021.