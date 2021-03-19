Egypt: PM in Talks Over Status of Lands Included in 'Home for All Egyptians' Initiative

18 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli reviewed on Thursday with Public Business Sector Minister Hisham Tawfiq the status of state-owned lands that will be included in the presidential initiative "Home for All Egyptians".

The initiative comes as part of efforts to develop capitals of governorates and major cities with the aim of providing 500,000 housing units of different sizes.

The initiative aims at securing decent housing to citizens.

Talks also tackled developing a number of hotel facilities nationwide in cooperation with the private sector.

A branch of Rixos hotel will be opened in the Red Sea Governorate within days and another branch of Four Seasons hotel group will be inaugurated in Luxor soon.

"Home for All Egyptians" initiative aims at bringing an end to unlicensed constructions by identifying empty state-owned land plots that can be allocated for housing projects.

The housing units will be developed by the New Urban Communities Authority. The buildings will be divided into three categories that are alternative housing to slums, social housing, and non-subsidized housing.

