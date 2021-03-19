Egypt: Military Production Min. Discusses With Representatives of Italian Company Aspects of Cooperation

Minister of Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Morsi received a delegation of Kiasma Italian company to discuss aspects of boosting cooperation.

Morsi said that the meeting tackled the possibility of the cooperation in the field of joint production of multi-use pipes.

Both sides discussed transferring expertise and localizing developed technology in this field.

Morsi pointed out that this meeting is part of resuming hat was discussed during a meeting he held on the sidelines of IDEX 2021 that was held in Abu Dhabi in February.

Morsi welcomed the visit of the delegation to the companies and units of the military production to get acquainted with its technological, technical and manufacturing potentials.

The meeting comes in light of deepening cooperation between both sides, he said, pointing out that Egypt is a promising market for the Italian investments.