Samia Suluhu Hassan sworn in today March 19 as the sixth President of the United Republic of Tanzania following the death of President John Magufuli that occurred on March 17, 2021.
Top Headlines: Tanzania
- Tanzania: Samia Suluhu Hassan Sworn As Tanzania's Sixth President
- Tanzania: Samia Suluhu Hassan to Be Sworn As Tanzania's Sixth President
- Tanzania: Special Focus On Dr John Magufuli 1959 - 2021 - President Magufuli Reign Implemented Projects
- Tanzania: Bongo Flavor, Movie Stars Pays Homage to JPM
- Southern Africa: Special Focus On Dr John Magufuli 1959 - 2021 - Magufuli Inspires SADC Operations
- Tanzania: Global Recycling Day Reminds to Grow Economy
- Tanzania: We'll Keep JPM Dream Alive - Dodoma City Council
- Tanzania: RCs - Unwavering President's Legacy Remains
- Tanzania: CCM Central Committee Meets Tomorrow
- Tanzania: JPM Will Remain in Our Hearts, Say Rights Groups
- Tanzania: Education On Loans to Farmers Vital - - NMB
- East Africa: JPM's Cost-Cutting Effect On EAC
- East Africa: Special Focus On Dr John Magufuli 1959 - 2021 - EAC Top Leaders, Eabc Mourn JPM
- Tanzania: Magufuli Traded His Life to Protect Nation
- Tanzania: 'Forever in Our Hearts'
- Tanzania: Greatest Homage to JPM Posthumously Is Walk His Talk