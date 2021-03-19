Rwanda: 'Believe in Us', Haruna Rallies Fans Ahead of Crucial Afcon Qualifiers

19 March 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Haruna Niyonzima, skipper of the national football team, has called upon Rwandans to show support and believe in the team ahead of two crucial matches in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers this month.

Rwanda hosts Mozambique on March 24, at Kigali Stadium, before playing away to Cameroon on March 30.

With only two points after four match rounds, Amavubi must win their last two fixtures to stand a chance of playing the AFCON competition for the first time since 2004.

"Rwandans should believe in us. We want to win for them, for the country. We have also been disappointed, but we are all in this together and we need to stay together to get where we want to be," said Niyonzima.

In spite of playing at home, Amavubi will face Mozambique as underdogs, yet, the vastly experienced midfielder is not ready to throw in the towel.

He insisted, "Everything is possible in football. Even though Mozambique is second in our group, it could change if we win the game. That is why we need the (moral) backing of Rwandans."

Due to Covid-19, it is expected that the match will be played behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, professional players have started joining Amavubi camp, with Greece-based Steven Rubanguka being the latest addition following his arrival on Wednesday night. Haruna and centre-back Salomon Nirisarike were the first to arrive on Monday.

It is expected that Yannick Mukunzi (Sandviken/Sweden) and Meddie Kagere (Simba/Tanzania) will jet in this Friday, whereas Kenya-based goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure will arrive on Sunday, March 21.

Cameroon top Group F with 10 points, Mozambique and Cape Verde are second and third, respectively, with four points apiece, while Rwanda is bottom with two points.

Cameroon will host the rescheduled AFCON 2020 finals tournament in January 2022.

March 24 Rwanda vs Mozambique

March 30 Cameroon vs Rwanda

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.