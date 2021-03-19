Zimbabwe: Chimwemwe Disappointed By Shattered Record

Sports Reporter

WARRIORS and Nkana defender, Takudzwa Chimwemwe, says he is disappointed after seeing his Zambian club's proud home record, in CAF inter-club's competitions, coming to an end.

Nkana lost 0-2 to Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca, in a CAF Confederation Cup group tie, on Wednesday.

That defeat was the Kitwe side's first home defeat, in either the CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup, since they made their debut, more than 38 years ago.

The Kelvin Kaindu-coached team, though, remain unbeaten at their home ground, Nkana Stadium, as Wednesday's match was staged at the Levi Mwanawasa Stadium, in Ndola.

But, that Zambia's most successful team last tasted defeat on home soil, in a CAF competition, for the first time in 64 matches, has left Chimwemwe a disappointed man.

"It's a big disappointment to see a record, which had stretched for years, coming to an end," Chimwemwe said.

"We were hoping to pick a positive result in the match against this side but it wasn't to be.

"I am happy, though, that the record at Nkana Stadium still stands and that means Nkana FC are still undefeated in CAF matches at Nkana Stadium.

"But, losing at home is always disappointing, especially when you know that you have a record to defend."

Chimwemwe played the entire match while centre-back, Jimmy Dzingai, was on the bench.

The other two Zimbabweans, on the Nkana books, goalkeeper Talbert Shumba and Kelvin Moyo, weren't in the match-day squad.

Moyo hasn't been feeling well and was taken to hospital by his club.

The defeat left Nkana sitting at the base, of their group, having failed to pick any points, in the opening two games.

Raja Casablanca and Egyptian side Pyramids both have six points.

Tanzanian side Namungo, just like Nkana, have also failed to pick any points, in the opening two rounds.

"It's looking increasingly difficult for us in this group," said Chimwemwe.

"We have to toughen up more. We need to raise the bar and start picking points.

"Two matches in a group of four teams are a lot of games. It's one third of the matches, which we have already played.

"We are left with four games and we need to sharpen things up.

"We were hoping to win the match against Raja but it wasn't our day.

"Several times, we came close but, tough luck, we have to re-organise ourselves, as quickly as we can, and see how it comes up."

The Zimbabwean fullback appears to have adapted well to the demands of the game in Zambia.

He joined the Kitwe side, this year, after a stint with Buildcon.