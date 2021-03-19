Zimbabwe: Simba Bhora Excited With Resumption

Sports Reporter

AFTER engaging an experienced coach in Authur Tutani, and assembling probably the strongest side in the ZIFA Northern Region Division One, Simba Bhora were ready for a good campaign.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic struck, and everything changed.

But, after this week's announcement that domestic football is returning, first with the Premiership, there is a buzz at the Shamva club. Paul Ndombo, the Simba Bhora team manager, said they now believe, one way or the other, they will play competitive football, this year.

"The team has always been ready and we were making progress, even during the lockdown, the players had some programmes and we were good to go," he said.

"Everybody missed the game and the good news is coming at the right time.

"I am glad we still have most of the players which the coach had recommended us to get last year. "We are not going back on our mission to bring Premiership football to Mashonaland Central, like what Mushowani Stars did."

Simba Bhora are owned by Simba "Buju" Ndoro, a businessman, who is based in his hometown of Shamva.

Ndoro even gave a facelift to Wadzanai Stadium, during the lockdown, to ensure that it hosts Division One matches.

The Simba Bhora squad has some seasoned players like goalkeeper Aaron "Ndunge" Nechironge, brothers Quality and Roland Kangadze, playmaker Tawananyasha "MaFruits" Zidoro and left-back, Marshet Jakarasi.