Liberia: LCC President Condemns Wave of Violence

19 March 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

-Wants Speedy Investigation

Amid the increasing wave of violence across the country, the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) President Bishop Kortu Brown has called on authority to act with urgency, while terming the act as unfortunate.

Speaking in Browerville City on Thursday, the LCC President reacted to the recent attacks on the headquarters of the National Election Commission and home of Associate Justice Joseph Nagbe of the Supreme Court of Liberia.

Both occurrences which according to reports were affected by unknown men, using petrol bombs.

Bishop Brown also mentioned the exchange of gunfire between the Liberia National Police (LNP) and alleged armed robbers in the Bushrod Island Community.

The LCC President who is known for his vocal stands in preserving the peace and stability of the country, encouraged law enforcement agencies including the Ministry of Justice to expedite theses incidences and bring the perpetrators to Justice, something according to him will serve as deterrence.

"LCC calls on the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Justice to expeditiously investigate these unfortunate incidences in order to bring the perpetrators to justice and also further deter such unwholesome actions that could brew insecurity in our country" he averred.

The Liberia Council of Churches President also highlighted that the increasing wave of violence will also project a negative image of the country if the government doesn't introduce measures that will curb such occurrences.

Bishop Brown who is also former President of the Inter-Religious Council of Liberia (IRCL) at the same time cautioned the government to address the nation on assurance of a peaceful environment conducive for normal life, business and investment.

"It is critical for the government to let the country know what it is doing to ensure and maintain a conducive environment for normal life, business and investment. We can't allow insecurity to overtake the news from Liberia, it will undermine the country's image and global standing" he said.

The LCC President also called on the Ministry of Justice, Liberia National Police and other security institutions to expedite investigations into outstanding reports of mysterious deaths including the 3 missing children over the St. Paul's River, EPS Officer in Nimba County, amongst others.

Bishop Dr. Kortu Brown has however encouraged the Government of Liberia to strengthen her partnership with the religious community, civil society, political parties and other national stakeholders for collective efforts in addressing the political, economic, and social challenges facing the country.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.