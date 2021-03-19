Liberia: Open Letter to Tyneceploh Education Foundation

19 March 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
opinion

The Principal/Headteacher

Tyneceploh Education Foundation

Roberts International Highway, Monrovia, Liberia

Dear Sir, Dear Madam,

Expulsion of Catherine Karma for 'Witchcraft

The Advocacy for Alleged Witches (AfAW) is shocked by the news of the expulsion of a 6-year-old pupil, Catherine Karma, from your school. According to the report, your school expelled Ms. Karma in connection with some suspicions of 'witchcraft'. Your management concluded that she was a 'witch' and was involved in 'witchcraft activities'. You claimed that her presence would endanger the lives of other pupils and staff.

The decision to expel Ms. Karma is shameful, outrageous, and difficult to comprehend. First of all, how did your school confirm that Ms. Karma was a witch? How were you able to ascertain that she indulged in witchcraft activities (whatever that means)? In fact, what does your school understand by witchcraft?

From the report, your school expelled Ms. Karma based on the notion that she had magical powers and could kill or harm other pupils and staff through occult means.

How could you believe this nonsense? How could you accept that this six-year-old girl had such powers? Now think about this, if Ms. Karma had the supposed magical powers, don't you think that she would have used them to resist her expulsion from the school? Your school did not stop at merely entertaining this mistaken notion, the management went further to punish her and now truncate her education and training based on misplaced fears and anxieties.

Look, even if some students entertained such misconceptions, what should be your duty as a school? Your role is to educate and enlighten pupils and lead students out of ignorance and superstitions. Your role is to dispel irrational fears and anxieties, not reinforce these misconceptions. By expelling Ms. Karma, your school has failed in its role as an educational center. Your school has betrayed the academic and enlightenment trust that the parents and the society repose in it.

AfAW urges you to take all the necessary measures and ensure that Ms. Catherine Karma continues her education without any further disruption. Your management should ensure that this educational failure does not repeat itself in your school again.

Thanks in anticipation of thoughtful consideration of this letter

Sincerely,

Leo Igwe

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.