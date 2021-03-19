Zimbabwe: ...Experience Comes in Handy

19 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Nqobile Tshili

Schools will use experiences gained in the past year in the management of Covid-19 when they open for all classes next Monday, Government has said.

Schools re-opened on Monday for examination classes and non-examination classes are set to reopen on March 22.

Government last year came up with Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) guiding the reopening of schools.

Part of the measures include reducing the number of learners per class to ensure that there is social distancing in schools.

Schools are also expected to regularly conduct temperature tests on learners and sanitise hands as well as enforcing mandatory wearing of masks. Primary and Secondary Education Minister Cain Mathema said Government does not expect to have challenges when schools re-open in full as lessons were learnt last year on Covid-19 management in schools. He was responding to legislators in the National Assembly during Wednesday's question and answer session who wanted to know what Government was doing to ensure learners and teachers are safe at schools.

"Covid-19 in Zimbabwe and indeed the whole world did not start today; it did not start on the 15th of March, 2021. We have had more than a year, the whole country inclusive of factories, offices and even in this august House, all of us together working to prevent the spread of Covid-19. So, we are using the experience in education that we have had over the past year and we continue with schools being opened using that experience," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.