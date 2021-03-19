Zimbabwe: Municipal Cops Caught Red-Handed

19 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Four Chegutu Municipal policemen were caught red-handed yesterday while receiving a bribe from a motorist they accused of driving through Chegutu without number plates.

The motorist explained that he was from the Botswana border and would register the car on arrival in Harare. The four were arrested soon after receiving a US$10 bribe and they implicated each other, and confessed to working as a team to meet their daily target.

The municipal policemen use spikes to instil fear to motorists and bus drivers so that they demand bribes.

The four are expected to appear in court on Monday facing corruption charges.

Their arrest comes at a time the town clerk Mr Alex Mandigo was suspended on allegations of incompetence, among others, and a committee to investigate his conduct is set to be appointed soon.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

