South Africa: Acting Premier Bonginkosi Madikizela On Covid-19 Cases for 18 March

18 March 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of 1pm on 18 March, the Western Cape has 2461 active Covid-19 infections with a total of 278 184 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 264 336 recoveries. A total of 29 520 out of the 31 260 vaccines received to date as part of the Sisonke trial, had been administered by 5pm on 17 March.

The Western Cape has recorded 9 additional deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 11 387. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Additional data is available on the Western Cape Covid-19 data dashboard which also features active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages.

Access the data dashboard here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

With holidays approaching, public urged to be vigilant - if you are gathering, remember to keep it small, short, distanced and outside

Earlier today Western Cape Minister of Health, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo and Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete provided an update on Covid-19 in the province. The full statement is available here: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/gc-news/147/56298

