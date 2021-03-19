Kenya: Police Impound Marijuana Along Kenya/Ethiopia Border

Police officers in Marsabit county have impounded 700 kilograms of bhang which they say was being transported in a water bowser.

The bhang with a street value of Sh 7 million was impounded after officers intercepted the lorry along Arapal-Olturoto road in Marsabit following a tip-off from Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) Inspector of Police, Godfrey Gachoya.

According to the police report, ten police officers intercepted the lorry at Loiyangalani but the driver realizing police were on his trail abandoned the vehicle 10 kilometres from Marsabit police station.

"A section of 10 police officers under the command of IP Godfrey Gachoya of ASTU today morning at around 0115 hours while responding on information managed to impound a motor vehicle (Reg No KCC 593H) Hino water bowser Lorry abandoned along Arapal-olturot road at about 10 km from the police camp," the report read in part.

"It is believed the driver and the occupants on sensing danger abandoned it and fled into the bush," read part of the police report.

The border town of Moyale in northern Kenya is an entry point for large hauls of bhang widely grown in southern Ethiopia.

Reports indicate that since the start of 2019, police officers, especially in the vast North Eastern region were asked to be more vigilant in blocking the drugs from being smuggled across the border.

In May 2020, two General Service Unit officers were arrested while transporting 600 kilogrammes of bhang worth Sh15 million in a government vehicle at Gotu in Isiolo County. The sergeant and constable attached to Mariara Police Station in Meru County were arrested by a multi-agency team while moving the narcotics in a pick-up truck from Moyale.