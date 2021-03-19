Kenya: Police Impound Marijuana Along Kenya/Ethiopia Border

18 March 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Police officers in Marsabit county have impounded 700 kilograms of bhang which they say was being transported in a water bowser.

The bhang with a street value of Sh 7 million was impounded after officers intercepted the lorry along Arapal-Olturoto road in Marsabit following a tip-off from Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) Inspector of Police, Godfrey Gachoya.

According to the police report, ten police officers intercepted the lorry at Loiyangalani but the driver realizing police were on his trail abandoned the vehicle 10 kilometres from Marsabit police station.

"A section of 10 police officers under the command of IP Godfrey Gachoya of ASTU today morning at around 0115 hours while responding on information managed to impound a motor vehicle (Reg No KCC 593H) Hino water bowser Lorry abandoned along Arapal-olturot road at about 10 km from the police camp," the report read in part.

"It is believed the driver and the occupants on sensing danger abandoned it and fled into the bush," read part of the police report.

The border town of Moyale in northern Kenya is an entry point for large hauls of bhang widely grown in southern Ethiopia.

Reports indicate that since the start of 2019, police officers, especially in the vast North Eastern region were asked to be more vigilant in blocking the drugs from being smuggled across the border.

In May 2020, two General Service Unit officers were arrested while transporting 600 kilogrammes of bhang worth Sh15 million in a government vehicle at Gotu in Isiolo County. The sergeant and constable attached to Mariara Police Station in Meru County were arrested by a multi-agency team while moving the narcotics in a pick-up truck from Moyale.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.