Malawi: Chitembeya Removed At Athletics Body, Mzee Appointed Acting General Secretary

19 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

The Athletics Association of Malawi (AAM) has chopped its General Secretary, Frank Chitembeya, with immediate effect.

Chitembeya is being accused of making decisions all by himself without consulting the rest of the executive committee members. He has since been replaced by Mzee Makawa on interim basis.

Makawa, who is also Chairperson for Southern Region Athletics Association, confirmed his appointment effective March 16, 2021.

"He was making unilateral decisions without consulting the rest of the executive members. There was a time when Malawi athletes were in problems and got embarrassed in Tanzania and the Malawi Embassy came in," explained Makawa.

However, Chitembeya is eligible to contest for any position within the Athletics Association of Malawi in the next elections.

