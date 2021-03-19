Lesotho Coach Senong Dealt Blow Ahead of Afcon Qualifiers

Lesotho coach Thabo Senong has been dealt a couple of heavy blows ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone and Nigeria this month.

Senong will have to do without United States-based defender Lesia Thetsane, who will not travel due to personal reasons.

Thetsane was a star performer when Lesotho reached the semifinals of the 2019 COSAFA Cup and his absence will be keenly felt.

The side will also have to do without injured striker Morapeli Lesoetsa, who ruptured his Achilles in training at the weekend.

"The striker will immediately undergo an operation and will get all the support he needs from the Association during the rehabilitation. We wish him a speedy recovery," the Lesotho Football Association revealed.

Jane Thabants'o and Thabang Malane are back in training after they had suffered from some slight niggles.

The home-based players have been in camp since February and play friendlies against South African Premier Soccer League sides Free State Stars and Orlando Pirates this week.

Lesotho are due to host Sierra Leone on March 27 and travel away to Nigeria on March 30. They have two points from their four qualifiers to date.

Lesotho Provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Ntsane Lichaba, Monaheng Ramalefane, Sekhoane Moerane

Defenders: Nkau Lerotholi, Motlomelo Mkhwanazi, Basia Makepe, Bokang Sello, Thabang Malane, Lisema Lebokollane

Midfielders: Tau Masiu, Ts'epo Toloane, Ts'oarelo Bereng, Thabo Lesaoana, Thabo Mats'oele, Mokoteli, Tumelo Ngatane, Lehlohonolo Fothoane, Lits'epe Marabe, Neo Mokhachane, Tumelo Khutlang, Jane Thabants'o, Jane Ts'otleho, Hlompho Kalake, Liciano Matsoso

Strikers: Motebang Sera, Thabiso Brown, Ts'epo Seturumane, Nkoto Masoabi