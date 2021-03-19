Tanzania: Bongo Flavor, Movie Stars Pays Homage to JPM

MUSIC artistes and movie actors and actresses are in a state of shock after Tanzania lost President John Magufuli who passed away on Wednesday evening in Dar es Salaam of heart related complications.

The shocking news was confirmed by the Vice President, Samia Suluhu Hassan over the state broadcaster TBC.

Where she noted "Dear Tanzanians, it is sad to announce that today 17 March 2021 around 6 p.m. we lost our brave leader, President John Magufuli who died of heart related complications at Mzena hospital in Dar es Salaam where he was receiving treatment."

It was indeed a shocking statement that left the entire country and world at large traumatised as they memorise the impact he contributed to the nation especially in the sector of sports and entertainment.

Among the artists who expressed their emotions was Nasibu Abdul (Diamond Platnumz) who posted a picture of President Magufuli in his Instagram account with tears captioning.

Ali Kiba was another artist who also mourned whiles reminding the public a quote from the Holy Quran Surah Al-Baqarah - 2:156 that states "indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to him we will return."

In a grieving moment Raymond Mwakyusa (Rayvany) grieved with his fellow Tanzanians in a song touching many, for it reminds how much President Magufuli lived and sacrificed for the country, including the entertainment industry.

"The light has gone; we cannot see it, it's darkness ahead. Every corner it's tears, sorrows, tears of sorrow in the heart and it hurts a lot... The good book is on its last page, it is indeed the good ones who do not last forever. Goodbye Magufuli, you have completed your mission father ..."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"You have left roads and infrastructures, hospitals and the people you cared for ... you showed love to artists, and you were happy and cared for us. We remain with memories of the hats you left with us ..."

Faustina Mfinanga alias Nandy in her Instagram account posted memories he had with President Magufuli as she posted a picture when she received a hat from him but also shared President Magufuli's speech where he said: "One day you will remember me, you will remember me for the good deeds not for the bad because I have given my life for the poor Tanzanians,"

Vanesa Mdee grieved for President Magufuli, saying "The mysteries of our time here belong to GOD alone. RIP President John Pombe Magufuli."

Other than the Tanzanian artist, who mourned for President Magufuli; there are Kenyan Musicians who also joined in the time of grievances.

Jose Chameleon on his Instagram page said "I join the rest of the world to mourn the revolutionary African President of Republic of Tanzania John Pombe Magufuli. May his soul rest in eternal peace as his legacy of true African development for the people lives on. My condolences to all Tanzanians sleep well."