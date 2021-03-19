Zimbabwe: First Lady Says to Get Own Covid-19 Jab

First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa, seen as dodging vaccination since the national inoculation process began few weeks back, says she is still going to take the Covid-19 jab while urging the nation to also get vaccinated.

She was speaking in Kwekwe Wednesday while presiding over a donation ceremony to the less privileged.

The First Lady said no one was forced to take the jab but went on to encourage the general citizenry to consider taking the world's most wanted drug.

"Government is not forcing people to be vaccinated. I am however, encouraging people to be vaccinated as a way of combating this deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

"My advice as a First Lady is for us to be vaccinated, resisting the jab will not take us anywhere as a country," she said.

She added that vaccination was the only way the country could fight Covid-19.

"Vaccination has been considered to be one of the best ways by the World Health Organisation to combat Covid-19. If we don't get vaccinated, we will continue spreading the virus. Let's all be vaccinated," she said.

Auxilia and President Emmerson Mnangagwa's apparent reluctance to take the jab a month after the process was rolled out has raised eyebrows.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who doubles as Health Minister, has, in the meanwhile, taken the lead after he was the first citizen to take the jab, and taking the second one on Thursday.

The First Lady said she was going to take her own jab.

"Our Vice President Chiwenga and some other individuals have since been vaccinated. It's your choice but I urge us to be vaccinated. I myself, I am going to be vaccinated.

"The virus is there. It doesn't mean that if you are inoculated, the virus will be gone. We need to follow WHO protocols on fighting Covid-19," she said.

There seem to be some resistance from some frontline workers in being vaccinated.

Since the programme was rolled out about a month ago, less than 40 000 frontline workers have been vaccinated so far.

This is despite the country taking delivery of 200 000 doses of the Sinopharm drug donated by China and an additional 200 000 this week.