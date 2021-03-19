South Africa: Media Statement - Stakeholders Welcome to Make Oral Submissions On Certain ECD Clauses When Public Hearings On Children's Amendment Bill Start

document

The Portfolio Committee on Social Development will give stakeholders an opportunity to make oral submissions on the Early Childhood Development (ECD) clauses it will not pass when it conducts public hearings on the Children's Amendment Bill.

The Chairperson, Mr Mondli Gungubele, emphasised the importance of participatory democracy. All inputs submitted to the committee are important as the main interest of the committee is to draft a legislation that will not only provide a solution to the critical gaps that were identified in the implementation of the Children's Act, but also ensure that the best interests of children and young people are met.

The committee will, however, not deliberate on and pass the contested ECD clauses. The technical team from the Department of Social Development will be invited to attend all the public hearings sessions to take note of all submissions made.