Mauritius Receives 200 000 Doses of Covaxin Vaccine From Government of India

press release

The handing over of the vaccines was done in the presence of the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo, the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, and the Indian High Commissioner, Mrs Nandini Singla, at the SSR International Airport, early this morning.

The vaccine, India's first indigenous vaccine, has been developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research- National Institute of Virology.

In statement, Minister Ganoo pointed out that it is the third time that Mauritius is receiving vaccines from India with a view to curb the propagation of COVID-19 in the country. He extended his thanks to the Indian Government for the vaccines and added that this gesture will contribute to strengthen the bonds of friendship between both countries. He appealed to the population to get themselves vaccinated so as to be protected from COVID-19 and help achieve herd immunity in the country.

The Health Minister pointed out that these additional vaccines will help continue the vaccination campaign while highlighting vaccination is the solution to the COVID-19. He indicated that once the first consignment of vaccines is over, this new batch will be used. Between 7 000 to 9 000 vaccines are being done daily.

For her part, High Commissioner Singla stated that the Government of India is aware of the very difficult and challenging situation being faced by Mauritians and hope that these vaccines help in timely lifting of the lockdown, reopening of the borders and return to normalcy.

India stands shoulder to shoulder with the Government and the people of Mauritius in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, she added.

