South Africa's Vaccine Response a Failure - Mobilise Civil Society for Real Change

Experts agree that the local and global Covid-19 health response constitutes a human rights failure. This emerged during a webinar hosted by the Dullah Omar Institute at the University of the Western Cape on Tuesday.

It's been more than a year since the first positive Covid-19 case was confirmed in South Africa and, looking back, experts agree that the pandemic exposed and exacerbated faultlines in public health and human rights in the country and globally.

Prof Francois Venter, divisional head of Ezintsha at Wits University, said vaccine access in South Africa was "appalling" and criticised the government for not initially having a vaccine procurement and distribution plan.

"Again, the people who suffer the most in this country are going to be the poorest, the ones with the least voice," said Venter.

Phase one of the vaccine roll-out has been under way since mid-February and thus far nearly 160,000 healthcare workers have been inoculated.

The roll-out follows a number of setbacks. The government, lambasted for dragging its feet, procured the AstraZeneca vaccine which was later found to have limited efficacy against the 501Y.V2 coronavirus variant which is dominant in the country.

South Africa switched to the Johnson & Johnson jab as...