South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Host Botswana President

19 March 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this morning receive Botswana President Eric Mokgweetsi Masisi on a working visit.

President Ramaphosa accepted the request from President Masisi to undertake a working visit to South Africa to discuss bilateral issues and to exchange views on regional developments.

The President will be joined in the meeting by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, as well as designated senior government officials.

South Africa and Botswana enjoy historic and fraternal relations which were cemented during the struggle against colonialism and apartheid.

Bilateral cooperation between the two countries takes place within the rubric of the South Africa - Botswana Bi-National Commission (BNC) which was established in 2010.

To date the BNC remains a very important structured mechanism to streamline and coordinate cooperation between the two countries at the highest level and it consists of four clusters, which are diplomatic, economic, social, defence and security.

There is a need for enhanced cooperation between the two countries in order to rebuild national and regional economies in the era of COVID-19 which has disrupted economic activities and the livelihoods of people.

The meeting will provide an opportunity not only to share views on regional developments but also to discuss continental and global issues of mutual interest.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.