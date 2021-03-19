South Africa: Shock as Bulgarian Singer Wears 'Blackface' to Perform South African Hit, Jerusalema

Cape Town — Social media has been left disgusted and offended after Bulgarian singer Mxiaela Marinova used makeup and prosthetics to look like South African singer Nomcebo Zikode during her performance.

Marinova was tasked to imitate Nomcebo in the Bulgarian singing competition called Kato Abe Kankm Boaa. The competition called for contestants to imitate famous international artists and perform their hit songs.

Even more shocking is that the audience were so impressed and were on their feet, applauding her impersonation, leaving many outraged, on social media. Others are questioning how black face can still be happening in 2021 and how no-one on the production felt the need to raise a red flag over the incident.

The South African hit song has gained huge international traction and since its release, Jerusalema has become a global phenomenon, even inspiring its own dance challenge.

Blackface is considered offensive and racist as it imitates the appearance of a black person.

Marinova has not responded to the public outcry. Master KG and Nomcebo have also not commented on the incident.

Here are some of the reactions

@BellzSeisa - This is why this show is unacceptable & demeaning to black culture.. #nomcebo & master KG must sue this racist show.. The history of the black face has long been rooted in racism & ridiculing black people. We need to STOP tolerating nonsense**

@Puseletso__M - Out of all the people who make that show none of them said hey guys this is really racist and disrespectful?? Not even one? WOW #NOMCEBO

@ZulianJoubert - Why could you not just perform the song, WITHOUT black face? If you wanted Nomcebo to perform you could have arranged that? Fly the good sis out? Does everyone in this video think this is okay? How the fuck? This racks up LEVELS of racism and disrespect. Levels.

@BonloDh - This total disrespect for Africans #Jerusalemachallenge @MasterKGsa #Nomcebo