Liberia: Don't Delay Probe

The Grand Gedeh Bar Association (GGBA) reminds the Liberia Anti-corruption Commission (LACC) that delaying investigations into internal allegations of corruption against its Vice Chairperson, now acting Executive Chairperson, Cllr Kanio Bai Gbala, further bruised the anti-graft institution that has long struggled to win public confidence.

The Bar advises the commission to heed calls for a probe and make findings public as a clean start after the gloomy era of Cllr A. Ndubusi Nwabudike who resigned recently under public pressure.

The Commission could not rightly move forward pursuing wide ranging prosecutorial power to address public sector and related corruption without the commission dealing with its own internal allegations of corruption.

The Bar is concerned not, only that the allegations made by LACC Executive Director, Mohammed E. Fahnbulleh further tainted the image of the LACC, and potentially undermined its standing to fight corruption, but the reputation of Cllr Gbala, who's also Vice President of the Grand Gedeh Bar.

The outcome of an impartial probe would serve a valuable purpose to establish whether Cllr Gbala was wanting or whether Atty. Fahnbulleh was engaged in a libelous campaign to undermine the prospect of Cllr Gbala taking over the LACC as Executive Chairperson proper.

GOL to Resume Services for the issuance of Apostilles and Corporate Filing

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that it will resume the services for the issuance of Apostilles and Corporate filing of Article of Incorporation on Friday, March 26, 2021. According to a Foreign Ministry release, the suspension of these services was to allow for a new regulation to approve fees for those services.

The release further stated that a joint Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and Ministry of Foreign Affairs' regulation No. 13.2102-1/MFDP/MOFA has prescribed the fees for the services, noting that the details on the procedure and fees for the acquisition of the services will be announced to the public on Friday, March 26, 2021.

The Ministry expresses its deepest thanks and appreciation to the general public for the patience and understanding exhibited while awaiting the resumption of the services.

Meanwhile, the release says persons needing these services should contact the Legal Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for further information on guidelines and procedures to obtain the services.