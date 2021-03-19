Liberia: First Lady Assures Government's Commitment to Improving Lives

19 March 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

-Dedicates Major Projects in Peace Island

First Lady Clar Marie Weah dedicated several major life-changing projects in the Peace Island Community on Thursday, reassuring the government's commitment to improving Liberians' standards of living.

Speaking at the dedication ceremony, Mrs. Weah said the development initiatives manifest President George Manneh Weah's love for his people and his commitment to bettering their lives.

"Improving the living conditions of our people in vulnerable communities is our priority; and we will not stop until we achieve this goal," the First Lady said.

The projects include a newly constructed and two renovated bio-gas and bio-fill toilets; a community social hall; a borehole solar pump system; a reservoir and a few water kiosks.

The Internal Affairs Ministry along with a host of public agencies spearheaded the projects which were funded by international partners under the theme: Peace Island "A Decent Place to Live: Slum upgrading in Greater Monrovia".

While praising the government's swift intervention, Mrs. Weah said: "The people of Peace Island, you are blessed and will be more blessed with more development initiatives as economic conditions improve under this current Government."

Most of the projects are aimed at improving the poor water and sanitation condition of the community. On this note, Mrs. Weah reiterated the adage: "Water is life," adding that 'sanitation is the health that sustains it.'

The Liberian First Lady, however, charged the community to take full responsibility of maintaining the facilities, with a caveat that, "We will hold you absolutely responsible for them".

At the same time, the Liberian 'Mother of the Nation' expressed profound gratitude to the OPEC Fund for International Development for funding the projects, and to World Hope International, YMCA Liberia among others for their respective support.

She was also appreciative of the dynamic leadership of Honorable Paulita C. C. Wie, Deputy Internal Affairs Minister for Urban Affairs in coordinating the development projects.

For their part, the Peace Island Community commended the government of Liberia and partners for the great development initiatives in their area, stressing that the projects will go a long way in easing their challenges.

They reaffirmed their willingness and readiness to properly maintain the facilities and ensure they are used for their intended purposes.

The dedication ceremony was held at the newly constructed social hall.

It was graced by a host of government officials including the Inspector General at the Ministry of Commerce Josephine Davis, Monrovia and Paynesville Mayors, Jefferson Koijee and Madam Pam Taylor among others.

