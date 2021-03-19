Liberia: Pres. Weah Consoles Tanzania

President George Manneh Weah has sent a condolence message to the Government and people of Tanzania, following the death of President John Pombe Magufuli, on Wednesday.

In his message to Madam Samia Saluhu Hassan, Vice President of Tanzania, President George Weah, on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, extended heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Tanzania, especially the bereaved family for the irreparable loss sustained.

Mr. Weah noted with deep regrets and profound sorrow his government learned of President Magufuli's demise.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Weah further recounted that President Magufuli will truly be remembered for his anti-corruption stance and his distinct dislike for wasting public money as well as his love country.

The Liberian President stated that the late Magufuli will also be remembered for his result-oriented actions, framed as applicable to other African countries in dealing with governance issues on the African continent.

He then prayed that the Almighty God will grant Vice President Samia Saluhu Hassan and the people of the United Republic of Tanzania strength, courage, and fortitude as they go through this difficult period of national mourning.