Liberia: Rep. Jones Wants Executive Explains Pension Status

Margibi County Electoral District #2 Representative Ivar K. Jones has written the full plenary of the House of Representatives craving its indulgence to invite three agencies of the Executive Branch to furnish the House with information regarding the status of civil servants and other public workers' pension.

He is requesting the appearance of the Director General of the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP), the Director General of the Civil Service Agency (CSA) and the Minister of Finance and Development Planning to provide the information.

The Margibi lawmaker informs the House that there is a case in which the Liberia Aviation Authority (LAA) at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) about twenty six employees who were served retirement letters dated September 17, 2019.

According to him, the retirement of those employees took effect on December 31, 2019, lamenting that as it stands, those retirees like others, are yet to be processed by the entity and NASSCORP because deductions made from their salaries and the employer's contribution are allegedly yet to be settled.

Jones explains that employees are willing to allow stipulated amounts to be deducted from their earnings and payment made on their behalf with the hope that when they reach the age of retirement, their pension will serve as a source of income.

However, Jones indicates that unfortunately, some employers are deducting the employees' contributions from their salaries and making no remittance which denies the employees of benefitting their retirement pension from NASSCORP.

He argues that in keeping with Article 8 of the Liberian Constitution, it is mandated that the Republic shall direct its policy towards ensuring for the citizens without discrimination, opportunities for employment and livelihood under just and humane conditions and towards promoting safety, health and welfare facilities in employment.

Jones notes that the Decent Work Act of 2015 was enacted to address the current realities, thus repealing Title 18 of the Executive Law and Labor Practices Law.

According to Jones, Chapter 22 of the Decent Work Act of 2015 talks about social welfare and includes scope, employers to pay pensions to employees, calculation and payment of retirement pension, among others.

Jones says he believes that such act is not only denying the workers of these institutions their just benefits, but also contributing to the over staffing of those institutions which eventually result to huge payroll envelop because institutions are reneging on their responsibilities.

Meanwhile, the House Plenary has forwarded the communication to the Committee on Ways, Means and Finance to report in one week.