Liberia: Rep. Jones Wants Executive Explains Pension Status

19 March 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton And Winston W. Parley

Margibi County Electoral District #2 Representative Ivar K. Jones has written the full plenary of the House of Representatives craving its indulgence to invite three agencies of the Executive Branch to furnish the House with information regarding the status of civil servants and other public workers' pension.

He is requesting the appearance of the Director General of the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP), the Director General of the Civil Service Agency (CSA) and the Minister of Finance and Development Planning to provide the information.

The Margibi lawmaker informs the House that there is a case in which the Liberia Aviation Authority (LAA) at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) about twenty six employees who were served retirement letters dated September 17, 2019.

According to him, the retirement of those employees took effect on December 31, 2019, lamenting that as it stands, those retirees like others, are yet to be processed by the entity and NASSCORP because deductions made from their salaries and the employer's contribution are allegedly yet to be settled.

Jones explains that employees are willing to allow stipulated amounts to be deducted from their earnings and payment made on their behalf with the hope that when they reach the age of retirement, their pension will serve as a source of income.

However, Jones indicates that unfortunately, some employers are deducting the employees' contributions from their salaries and making no remittance which denies the employees of benefitting their retirement pension from NASSCORP.

He argues that in keeping with Article 8 of the Liberian Constitution, it is mandated that the Republic shall direct its policy towards ensuring for the citizens without discrimination, opportunities for employment and livelihood under just and humane conditions and towards promoting safety, health and welfare facilities in employment.

Jones notes that the Decent Work Act of 2015 was enacted to address the current realities, thus repealing Title 18 of the Executive Law and Labor Practices Law.

According to Jones, Chapter 22 of the Decent Work Act of 2015 talks about social welfare and includes scope, employers to pay pensions to employees, calculation and payment of retirement pension, among others.

Jones says he believes that such act is not only denying the workers of these institutions their just benefits, but also contributing to the over staffing of those institutions which eventually result to huge payroll envelop because institutions are reneging on their responsibilities.

Meanwhile, the House Plenary has forwarded the communication to the Committee on Ways, Means and Finance to report in one week.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.