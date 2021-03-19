Liberia: MICAT Raises Concern Over Voice of Pleebo Closure

19 March 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The attention of the Ministry of Information, Culture Affairs and Tourism has been drawn to a news report stating that the Voice of Pleebo Community Radio Station in Pleebo, Maryland County, has been shut down by the Pleebo City Mayor, Wellington Kyne.

The Ministry has begun an investigation into the matter, working in consultation with the Press Union of Liberia and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, with a view of ascertaining what led to the abrupt closure of the station by the Mayor; but it wishes to emphasize that the Liberian Government has neither sanctioned nor endorsed the Voice of Pleebo's closure and has no part to play in the entire saga.

MICAT advises the local authorities to restore the station's broadcast, pending an amicable resolution of issues that led to the closure.

The Ministry wants to reiterate that the Administration of President George M. Weah is committed to creating conditions necessary for a pluralistic media environment which is free of intimidation and muzzling regardless of dissenting views.

Meanwhile, the Government of Liberia emphasizes that MICAT remains the sole government agency clothed with the authority of regulating the media. It therefore urges everyone to ensure that its functions are not usurped.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.