Liberia: MICAT Raises Concern Over Voice of Pleebo Closure

The attention of the Ministry of Information, Culture Affairs and Tourism has been drawn to a news report stating that the Voice of Pleebo Community Radio Station in Pleebo, Maryland County, has been shut down by the Pleebo City Mayor, Wellington Kyne.

The Ministry has begun an investigation into the matter, working in consultation with the Press Union of Liberia and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, with a view of ascertaining what led to the abrupt closure of the station by the Mayor; but it wishes to emphasize that the Liberian Government has neither sanctioned nor endorsed the Voice of Pleebo's closure and has no part to play in the entire saga.

MICAT advises the local authorities to restore the station's broadcast, pending an amicable resolution of issues that led to the closure.

The Ministry wants to reiterate that the Administration of President George M. Weah is committed to creating conditions necessary for a pluralistic media environment which is free of intimidation and muzzling regardless of dissenting views.

Meanwhile, the Government of Liberia emphasizes that MICAT remains the sole government agency clothed with the authority of regulating the media. It therefore urges everyone to ensure that its functions are not usurped.