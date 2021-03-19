South Africa: Condolences for Retired Pilots Killed in Light Aircraft Crash

19 March 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Military Ombud Lt Gen (Ret) Vusumuzi Masondo on Thursday sent his condolences to the families of two Reserve Force pilots who lost their lives whilst attempting to land a Patchen Explorer light aircraft at Air Force Base Swartkop in Centurion, Tshwane.

The accident occurred during the scheduled General Flying Day on Wednesday at the South African Air Force Museum.

Masondo said he was saddened by the untimely death of the two Reserve Force pilots whilst on duty.

"On behalf of my Office, I would like to convey my deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of retired South African Air Force pilot, Major General Des Barker and former Indian Air Force (AIF) fighter pilot Rama Iyer, as well as friends and colleagues who crossed pathways with them. May their souls rest in eternal peace.

"These are former soldiers who chose to serve the nation as members of the Reserve Force as and when called upon by the SANDF.

"As we mourn these fallen pilots it is important that we remember the role that they played throughout their careers in the South African and Indian Air Forces, respectively," Lt Gen Masondo said.

General Masondo's Office was established in 2012 to investigate and ensure that complaints against the SANDF are resolved in a fair, economical and expeditious manner.

The mandate of the Office is to investigate complaints lodged in writing against the SANDF from current and former members of the SANDF, regarding their conditions of service, as well as members of the public regarding the official conduct of members of the SANDF.

Masondo said his Office is open to assist those who would like to lodge complaints.

A complaints form is also available on the website of the Military Ombud.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.