Liberia: LCC President Condemns Wave of Violence

-Wants Speedy Investigation

Amid the increasing wave of violence across the country, the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) President Bishop Kortu Brown has called on authority to act with urgency, while terming the act as unfortunate.

Speaking in Browerville City on Thursday, the LCC President reacted to the recent attacks on the headquarters of the National Election Commission and home of Associate Justice Joseph Nagbe of the Supreme Court of Liberia.

Both occurrences which according to reports were affected by unknown men, using petrol bombs.

Bishop Brown also mentioned the exchange of gunfire between the Liberia National Police (LNP) and alleged armed robbers in the Bushrod Island Community.

The LCC President who is known for his vocal stands in preserving the peace and stability of the country, encouraged law enforcement agencies including the Ministry of Justice to expedite theses incidences and bring the perpetrators to Justice, something according to him will serve as deterrence.

"LCC calls on the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Justice to expeditiously investigate these unfortunate incidences in order to bring the perpetrators to justice and also further deter such unwholesome actions that could brew insecurity in our country" he averred.

The Liberia Council of Churches President also highlighted that the increasing wave of violence will also project a negative image of the country if the government doesn't introduce measures that will curb such occurrences.

Bishop Brown who is also former President of the Inter-Religious Council of Liberia (IRCL) at the same time cautioned the government to address the nation on assurance of a peaceful environment conducive for normal life, business and investment.

"It is critical for the government to let the country know what it is doing to ensure and maintain a conducive environment for normal life, business and investment. We can't allow insecurity to overtake the news from Liberia, it will undermine the country's image and global standing" he said.

The LCC President also called on the Ministry of Justice, Liberia National Police and other security institutions to expedite investigations into outstanding reports of mysterious deaths including the 3 missing children over the St. Paul's River, EPS Officer in Nimba County, amongst others.

Bishop Dr. Kortu Brown has however encouraged the Government of Liberia to strengthen her partnership with the religious community, civil society, political parties and other national stakeholders for collective efforts in addressing the political, economic, and social challenges facing the country.