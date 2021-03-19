South Africa: National Campaign Set Up to Stop Zuma From 'Assailing the Constitution' and to Fight 'Unrestrained, Large-Scale Looting'

18 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

ANC veterans, the country's two leading Covid-19 scientists, the SACP, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, business leaders, churches and leading organisations of civil society have come together to form a Defend Our Democracy front to resist attacks on the Constitution and the judiciary, notably by former president Jacob Zuma.

Various organisations and individuals have signed a declaration of support for the newly launched Defend Our Democracy programme of action, which is similar to the Save SA campaign organised at the height of State Capture.

At two launches this week, ANC veterans such as Murphy Morobe, Mavuso Msimang and Cheryl Carolus pledged support, while Morobe called for a new political system. The campaign is non-partisan.

Mmusi Maimane with the One South Africa Movement is part of it, as is Mojanku Gumbi, the former adviser to former president Thabo Mbeki and a veteran of the Pan Africanist Congress.

Professors Salim Abdool-Karim and Glenda Gray were present - one on each day - to support the initiative. SACP secretary-general Solly Mapaila, one of the first people to coin the term 'State Capture', bemoaned what he called a "descent into chaos".

The South African Council of Churches (Sacc) has spoken out against attempts to destabilise...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

