Zimbabwe: I Have Been Vindicated, Mutodi Says Over Dead Magufuli

ZANU-PF legislator for Goromonzi West, Energy Mutodi says the death of Covid-19 sceptic, Tanzanian President John Magufuli has justified his earlier comments on the unorthodox way the late leader handled the deadly virus in his country.

Mutodi was fired as information deputy minister in May last year over claims Magufuli was handling the Covid-19 menace poorly in his country when compared to how President Emmerson Mnangagwa was doing.

He said then that the now late leader was disregarding World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols on how to fight the spread of the pandemic.

Fast forward to 17 March 2021, Magufuli died of an ailment suspected to be linked to Covid-19.

Mutodi feels he was right in his criticism of the now late leader.

"The Lord Almighty has vindicated His servant in the death of Tanzanian President John Pombe Magafuli," Mutodi posted soon after the death of the Tanzanian president was announced.

"Where there was rejection and rebuke, He has provided reparation."

This was Mutodi's first social media post in months, having last posted in November.

In May last year, Mutodi was fired from his lofty government post after he posted suggesting through social media that the Covid-19 measures adopted by the Magufuli were inferior to those of President Mnangagwa.

Mutodi had tweeted: "His Excellency John Pombe Magufuli's Tanzania now has 630 Covid-19 cases with prayers, but without a lockdown, while His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe only got 31 cases with a lockdown and masks. An insight into how managers can be gamechangers."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Following the embarrassing diplomatic gaffe, Zimbabwe's late Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo had to issue a statement distancing government from sentiments by the outspoken politician.

"I wish to make it clear that this statement does not reflect the Government's position nor policy," SB Moyo said.

Mutodi was later to clash with his then boss, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa over the same issue when she issued a statement on state run Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC).

"This shows gross incompetence at the ZBC and it also goes on to show how Monica and her husband Chris are abusing the state media," Mutodi responded.

Zanu PF Mashonaland East province later suspended Mutodi from conducting any ruling party business in the province as he awaited disciplinary action.

A month later, his party Zanu PF apologised to the late Tanzanian leader and the latter's party, Chama Chama Pinduzi over Mutodi's conduct.