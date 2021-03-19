Liberia: Senator Snowe Warns

The newly elected senator of Bomi County, Melvin Edwin Snowe has issued a stern warning to Liberians that the 2023 elections may lead to serious problems if nothing urgent is done to look at the elections law.

Liberians are expected to go to the polls in 2023 to elect 73 represent eves and 15 senators in line with the constitution of Liberia.

But Snowe said the current wave of court action by aggrieved parties following the just ended mid-term senatorial elections does not show a good image of the upcoming elections if all senators and representatives decided to go to court in 2023 if they felt disenchanted.

About five candidates went to court after the elections due to what they termed fraud during the elections that took their opponents into power.

Snowe made the statements Thursday to legislative reporters to Capitol Hill. He said it was important for the NEC to address issues emerging from the elections in the framework of time in keeping with the law. Most of the cases, according to him, were what he called cheap.

"It's either we set up a special court for election dispute or we agree that when the elections commission announce you [as] winner, they should certificate you and you take your seat like it is done in other countries," he said.

He added: "When you're guilty, you leave; and if you're not guilty, you continue your work."

Snowe who served in the lower house for over ten years in district six in Montserrado county and once served as Speaker, won the senatorial seat in Bomi county, outside of Montserrado county. He won former speaker, Alex Tyler in a highly contested race which, after his election, was taken to court by Tyler on grounds that the process was unfair. He later won the battle and was certificate by NEC.