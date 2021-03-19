Liberia: Pres. Weah Consoles Tanzania Following President Magufuli's Death

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah has sent a condolence message to the Government and people of the United Republic of Tanzania, following the death of His Excellency Dr. John Pombe Magufuli, President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

In his message to Madam Samia Saluhu Hassan, Vice President of the United Republic of Tanzania, President George Manneh Weah, On behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, extended heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Tanzania, especially the bereaved family for the irreparable loss sustained.

President George Manneh Weah said, is with deep regrets and profound sorrow that his government has learned of President Magufuli's demise.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President George Manneh Weah further recounted that President Magufuli will truly be remembered for his anti-corruption stance and his distinct dislike for wasting public money as well as his love country.

The Liberian President stated that the late Dr. Magufuli will also be remembered for his result-oriented actions, framed as applicable to other African countries in dealing with governance issues on the African continent.

He then prayed that the Almighty God will grant Vice President Samia Saluhu Hassan and the people of the United Republic of Tanzania strength, courage, and fortitude as they go through this difficult period of national mourning.