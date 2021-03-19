Liberia: Pres. Weah Consoles Tanzania Following President Magufuli's Death

19 March 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah has sent a condolence message to the Government and people of the United Republic of Tanzania, following the death of His Excellency Dr. John Pombe Magufuli, President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

In his message to Madam Samia Saluhu Hassan, Vice President of the United Republic of Tanzania, President George Manneh Weah, On behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, extended heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Tanzania, especially the bereaved family for the irreparable loss sustained.

President George Manneh Weah said, is with deep regrets and profound sorrow that his government has learned of President Magufuli's demise.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President George Manneh Weah further recounted that President Magufuli will truly be remembered for his anti-corruption stance and his distinct dislike for wasting public money as well as his love country.

The Liberian President stated that the late Dr. Magufuli will also be remembered for his result-oriented actions, framed as applicable to other African countries in dealing with governance issues on the African continent.

He then prayed that the Almighty God will grant Vice President Samia Saluhu Hassan and the people of the United Republic of Tanzania strength, courage, and fortitude as they go through this difficult period of national mourning.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.