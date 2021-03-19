Africa: Continent Approaches 110,000 Covid-19 Deaths

The now-closed Khayelitsha Field Hospital functioned as an extension of the adjacent Khayelitsha District Hospital, essentially expanding its capacity to treat moderate to severe Covid-19 cases (file photo).

As of March 19, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 4,073,711 while over 5,331,310 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 108,932 and 3,659,067 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases - 1,533,961 - and 51,724 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 490,575 ), Tunisia ( 243,935 ), Egypt ( 193,482 ), Ethiopia ( 181,869 ), and Nigeria ( 161,409 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

