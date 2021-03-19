Mali: Peace in Mali - Strict Implementation of Algiers Agreement, Essential

Algiers — Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum said Thursday that the strict implementation of the agreement on peace and reconciliation in Mali, the outcome of Algiers process, is "essential" for the restoration of peace in this neighboring country.

"There will be presidential elections in less than a year. This, we hope, will reconcile the Malian people, re-establish the institutions and we firmly believe, along with the Malian authorities, the international mediation and the countries of the region, that a strict application of the agreement is essential," the minister said in an interview with Radio Algeria Internationale.

Boukadoum noted that "illegal immigration, security issues and various trafficking do not necessarily originate in Mali."

See also: Mali: Algiers agreement guarantees peace, stability restoration

He explained that "the Libyan crisis has complicated the situation" in that country since 2011.

In addition, the lack of a state organization, according to the minister, has "created a free field to the various terrorist groups".

The Algerian action since the arrival of President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune "has been to focus on reconciliation between the Malian brothers," he stressed.

The commitment of Algeria was illustrated recently by "the Kidal meeting, a first in six years."