Tunisia: Para-Athletics Tunis International Meeting - Tunisia Wins 10 Medals, 2 Gold At Day 1

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's paralympic team won ten medals (3 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze), at the end of day 1 of the Tunis 2021 Para-Athletics Grand Prix held in Rades.

Tunisian world record holder Walid Ktila won the first two gold medals in the category (T34), in the 100m and 400m wheelchair races, followed by Ahmed Ben Mosbeh who finished first in the final of the shot put (F37 / 38).

The silver medals were won by Mohamed Farhat Chida (T38) in the 400m, Mohamed Nidha Khelifi (T54) in the 100m, Faouzi Rzig (F33 / 34) in javelin and Mariem Soudani (F44 / 46) in the discus throw.

As for the bronze, four Tunisian athletes stood out. They are Abdelmalek Trichi (T12) in the 5000m, Maroua Brahmi (F32) and Abdennacer Feidi (F32) in the shot put and Mohamed Farhat Chida (T38) in the long jump.

600 athletes from 64 countries are participating in the Tunis 2021 Para-athletics Grand Prix which will run until March 20.