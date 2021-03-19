Tunis/Tunisia — The results of the monitoring report on the pollution situation in the Medjerda river watershed, revealed that the raw water arriving in the dams in the North and the treated and distributed water via the drinking water networks comply with...
Top Headlines: Tunisia
- Tunisia: Sfax Technopark-Based "Healthtech" Represents Tunisia in "Betterehealth
- Tunisia: Women's Access to Justice - Parity Based On Gender Approach in Judicial Sector
- Tunisia: Para-Athletics Tunis International Meeting - Tunisia Wins 10 Medals, 2 Gold At Day 1
- Tunisia: Third Session of Tunisian-Pakistani Political Consultations Held
- Tunisia: WB's Continued Support to Tunisia and Close Accompaniment During This Delicate Period
- Africa: 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - - List of Players Retained Against Libya and Equatorial Guinea
- Libya: Tunisian-Libyan Preparatory Commission to Meet Late March
- Tunisia: Covid-19 - Thirty-Four More Fatalities Reported On March 16, Case Numbers Rise By 766
- Tunisia: Raw Water in Northern Dams and Drinking Water Comply With Tunisian Standards (Ministry)
- Tunisia: Covid-19 - Kasserine Sees One More Death
- Tunisia: Covid-19 - Three More Deaths Reported in Monastir
- Tunisia: France Has Biggest One-Day Jump in Coronavirus Cases Since Second Lockdown in November
- Tunisia: Wallonia-Brussels Federation Ready to Contribute to Preparations for 18th Francophonie Summit
- Tunisia: Ennejma Ezzahra to Host 5th Epistémuse Meeting On April 2-3