Angola: Transformation of Lobito Harbour Into Landlord Port to Improve Performance

18 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lobito — The transformation of the Port of Lobito (Benguela province) into a "landlord port" will significantly improve its performance, as has been happening for decades in Luanda, said Thursday the Minister of Transport, Ricardo D'Abreu.

Speaking at the opening of the first forum for port company staff, via teleconference, the Cabinet minister justified this with the entry of internationally renowned private entities of technical and financial reputation.

He noted that the launch of the international public tender for privatisation of the Lobito port terminals was scheduled for the second quarter of this year.

For him, what makes a good company is people focused on its objectives and goals, to make it increasingly viable and profitable.

"Their performance will provide better remuneration conditions, continuous training process and valuation of human capital and consequently a better living quality for workers and their families," the governor warned.

In her turn, the director of the Office for Studies, Planning and Statistics, Vanessa Katila, focussed on the advantages for the company of ceasing to be an operator and becoming a landlord port.

