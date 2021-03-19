Angola Considers Covid-19 Vaccine Card

Luanda — The Angolan government is considering "implementing "the Covid-19 vaccine card for citizens who intend to travel or enter the country, said on Thursday in Luanda the Minister of Health, Silvia Lutukuta.

Speaking to the press after a meeting with representatives of Chinese company BGI Genomics and the ambassador of that Asian country, Gong Tao, Sílvia Lutukuta said that these measures are global initiatives, and that the WHO is studying the possibility of their implementation.

"We will continue to work with the competent organisations in Africa and in the world, but we have to take precautions, eventually, this is the way forward and we have to be prepared," she said.

According to the Cabinet minister, this is a global initiative and will be widely discussed, and there are several countries in Europe that are testing this possibility, stating that it is necessary for the country to be prepared.

European leaders are considering creating a "vaccination certificate", in order to allow citizens to travel freely. The proposal has been put forward by the Greek Prime Minister and already has the express support of the President of the European Commission.

Speaking to the press after a meeting with representatives of Chinese company BGI Genomics and the ambassador of that Asian country, Gong Tao, Sílvia Lutukuta said that these measures are global initiatives, and that the WHO is studying the possibility of their implementation.

"We will continue to work with the competent organisations in Africa and in the world, but we have to take precautions, eventually, this is the way forward and we have to be prepared," she said.

According to the Cabinet minister, this is a global initiative and will be widely discussed, and there are several countries in Europe that are testing this possibility, stating that it is necessary for the country to be prepared.

European leaders are considering creating a "vaccination certificate", in order to allow citizens to travel freely. The proposal has been put forward by the Greek Prime Minister and already has the express support of the President of the European Commission.