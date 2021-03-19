Angola Considers Covid-19 Vaccine Card

18 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan government is considering "implementing "the Covid-19 vaccine card for citizens who intend to travel or enter the country, said on Thursday in Luanda the Minister of Health, Silvia Lutukuta.

Speaking to the press after a meeting with representatives of Chinese company BGI Genomics and the ambassador of that Asian country, Gong Tao, Sílvia Lutukuta said that these measures are global initiatives, and that the WHO is studying the possibility of their implementation.

"We will continue to work with the competent organisations in Africa and in the world, but we have to take precautions, eventually, this is the way forward and we have to be prepared," she said.

According to the Cabinet minister, this is a global initiative and will be widely discussed, and there are several countries in Europe that are testing this possibility, stating that it is necessary for the country to be prepared.

European leaders are considering creating a "vaccination certificate", in order to allow citizens to travel freely. The proposal has been put forward by the Greek Prime Minister and already has the express support of the President of the European Commission.

Speaking to the press after a meeting with representatives of Chinese company BGI Genomics and the ambassador of that Asian country, Gong Tao, Sílvia Lutukuta said that these measures are global initiatives, and that the WHO is studying the possibility of their implementation.

"We will continue to work with the competent organisations in Africa and in the world, but we have to take precautions, eventually, this is the way forward and we have to be prepared," she said.

According to the Cabinet minister, this is a global initiative and will be widely discussed, and there are several countries in Europe that are testing this possibility, stating that it is necessary for the country to be prepared.

European leaders are considering creating a "vaccination certificate", in order to allow citizens to travel freely. The proposal has been put forward by the Greek Prime Minister and already has the express support of the President of the European Commission.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.