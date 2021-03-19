Angola: Slain Priest's Body Flown to Colombia

18 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The urn containing the remains of priest Manuel Veiga, of Colombian nationality, murdered on the 7th of this month in the municipality of Viana, in Luanda, is on its way tonight to his homeland, where he will be buried next Sunday.

Before leaving for the 4 de Fevereiro international airport, in the morning, a mass was held at the Cathedral of the Diocese of Viana, celebrated by the president of the Episcopal Conference of Angola and Sao Tome (CEAST) and Archbishop of Luanda, Dom Filomeno Vieira Dias.

According to the prelate, the deceased always tried to safeguard the interests of the citizens during his pastoral mission in Angola, which lasted four years until the date of his death.

During the mass, a message from the Vice-President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, was read, regretting the sad event.

