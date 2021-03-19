Angola: Uige Former Transport Director Sentenced to Five Years

18 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Uige — The former director of Transport in Uige province, Domingas Inácio Tuyango, was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison by the provincial court.

Domingas Inácio Tuyango was convicted of the crimes of embezzlement, illicit economic participation in business and fraudulent obtaining of profits.

During the reading of the sentence, judge Gilson de Jesus Paulo underscored the fact that the former Transport director had harmed the state with losses estimated at 600 million kwanzas.

Speaking to the press at the end of the trial, the defendant's lawyer, Godinho Moisés, said he would file an appeal with suspensive effect.

The case is based on the misappropriation of 30 buses that were supposed to benefit several local public service companies. The case dates back to the year 2017.

