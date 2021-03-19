Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 69 New Cases, and 4 Recoveries

18 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola has notified, in the last 24 hours, 69 new cases and 4 recovered patients.

According to the health bulletin, 63 cases were diagnosed in Luanda, 3 in Huambo, 2 in Cabinda and 1 in Huila.

Of the new cases, 37 are male and 32 are female, with age ranging from 2 to 84 years old.

Of those recovered, two are residents of the province of Luanda and two of Cuanza Norte.

The general picture of the country shows 21.558 positive cases, with 522 deaths, 20.032 recovered and 1.004 active. Of the active cases, 9 are critical, 12 serious, 31 moderate, 36 light and 916 asymptomatic.

There are 88 people in hospitalisation centres, 101 in institutional quarantine.

The authorities have 1,456 contacts of positive cases under medical surveillance.

Medical teams have processed 1,141 samples.

