Kenya: Covid-19 Kills Mandera CEC for Finance

19 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Manase Otsialo

Mandera County's minister for Finance and Planning Ibrahim Barrow Hassan has succumbed to Covid-19.

Mandera Governor Ali Roba said Hassan died while undergoing treatment at the Nairobi Hospital at about 2am on Friday.

"Early this morning, we lost our brother Ibrahim Barrow Hassan to Covid-19. Ibrahim has been the CEC for Finance and Economic planning for the last eight and a half years in the Mandera County Government," Mr Roba said.

The county boss described Hassan as a disciplined and dedicated staff who transformed financial management at the county with very special commitment to deliver results.

Hassan was taken ill last week and was flown to Nairobi for specialised treatment.

On Tuesday, the county Treasury offices were temporarily closed after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Hassan was based at the same office block and had been engaging ward representatives over supplementary budget from his office.

Mandera deputy governor Mohamed Arai described Hassan as a humble servant.

"Ibrahim was a very humble and disciplined staff who served with dedication and commitment in a crucial role of prudent management of the finance department," he said.

Mr Arai called on Mandera residents to take Covid-19 seriously and observe all protocols as advised by the Ministry of Health.

Mr Ahmed Sheikh, Mandera CEC for Public Service, mourned his colleague and described him as a close friend.

Mr Simba Hasheem in a Facebook post said he was shocked beyond words.

"I am shocked beyond words. Devastated by the death of CEC Ibrahim Barrow. We grew up together in the same homestead, attended the same primary and secondary school though he was years ahead of me. He was my head boy at Moi Forces Academy," he said.

Mr Maad Abdiaziz, a former CEC in Mandera said Hassan was a wise man.

He said Mandera has lost a great man, who was sharp and articulate on matters of finance.

Before joining Mandera County Government as CEC for Finance and Economic Planning in June 2013, Hassan worked as finance controller at DHL Worldwide Express Kenya between 2008 and May 2013.

He holds a Master's degree in Accounting and Finance from London Southbank University.

He received his undergraduate education in Accounting from Islamic University of Malaysia.

Hassan will be laid to rest at the Lang'ata Cemetery Friday afternoon according Islamic burial rites.

