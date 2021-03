Samia Suluhu Hassan has been sworn in as the President of United Republic of Tanzania following the death of President John Magufuli.

Former Presidents Jakaya Kikwete and Ali Hassan Mwinyi were among famous people attended the historical event at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

After swearing in as first female President in Tanzania, the new Commander in Chief inspected military parade at the State House grounds.